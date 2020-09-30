Desi smartphone company Lava is going to make a big blast in November. According to a report by The Mobile Indian, the company will launch five new smartphones in India. Four of these smartphones will be priced below Rs 10,000 and a handset will be priced above Rs 10,000. According to a company spokesperson, out of the four smartphones priced below 10,000, one 100 percent would have been designed in India.There is currently no information about the name of these new devices of the company. However, it is definitely decided that the company is going to give a tough competition to Xiaomi, Realme, Techno, Infinix, Samsung in the budget segment with new smartphones.

Lava Z66 launched last month

Lava is continuously trying to increase its share in the Indian smartphone market. In this series, the company launched the Lava Z66 smartphone priced at Rs 7,777 last month. This phone with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage has a 6.08-inch HD + notch display with 2.5D curved screen. This smartphone with an aspect ratio of 19: 9 comes in Marine Blue, Berry Red and Midnight Blue color options.

For photography, Lava Z66 has a 13 megapixel + 5 megapixel dual rear camera setup with LED flash. At the same time, this phone has a 13-megapixel camera for selfie. Working on stock Android 10 OS, this phone has a 3950mAh battery, which gives talk time of up to 16 hours.

First feature phone with heart rate sensor

Along with smartphones, the company is also strengthening its hold in the feature phone segment. For this, the company launched the Lava Pulse feature phone last month. It is the world’s first feature phone to be priced at Rs 1599 which is equipped with heart rate and blood pressure sensor. The phone has a 2.4 inch display. Stereo sound support is also available in this phone which comes with 32MB RAM and expandable memory of up to 32 GB. This phone has an 1800mAh battery, which gives a backup of up to 6 days on a single charge.

