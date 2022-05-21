There is a research center that says it makes sense to tax the unvaccinated. But is it really independent? Or is it funded by Big Pharma?

An article from the Center for Business Taxation of the University of Oxfordan independent research center that aims to promote effective policies for corporate taxation, supports the idea of ​​a special tax for those who have not been vaccinated against Covid19.

CBT is an independent research center, remember this detail.

The article, written by Alice Pilota and Kristoffer Berg, appeared online on May 16 last and wonders whether such a tax is justified. This is because, it is written in the article, “Canada has proposed to tax people who choose not to take Covid-19 vaccines”.

The article, about thirty lines, for 812 skimpy words in all, starts off by saying that “Taxes on behaviors considered undesirable are nothing new“. And he compares the Covid unvaccinated tax to alcohol taxes, as if Covid were a hard alcohol: “For example, alcohol taxes could be justified by externality (the need to assess the additional costs that heavy drinkers impose to society) or interiority (to try to protect consumers from excessive drinking).

The example is used because “such taxes”, explain the authors, “Could be justified by the additional costs that unvaccinated people impose on the health system, or as an incentive for people to contribute to reducing the spread of Covid “. A statement to be demonstrated with appropriate studies but which are not cited if there were ever studies capable of empirically proving its veracity.

Such taxes “They could also be justified by the need to protect people’s health by encouraging them to get vaccinated”, the authors continue, “the latter is a particularly controversial one, however, as some are strongly opposed to vaccination and may view some vaccination policies as an attack on their physical integrity. One concern is that vaccines could, in exceptional cases, cause serious harm ”.

And so not taking into account the very low mortality of Covid, what the various national Constitutions provide, which States cannot affect the integrity of the individual’s bodyor if not in cases of demonstrated questioning of the safety of third parties, and not taking into account the numbers of existing adverse reactions, the picture is simplified by trivializing it. It is argued that “some states adopt policies that can cause serious harm in exceptional cases, when they believe the benefits outweigh the costs (for example, male Swiss citizens are required to pay a special fee if they are not eligible for military or civilian service“.

“In the end,” explain the authors, “we believe that there is a serious reason to consider taxes based on vaccination status, as such taxes are ultimately not very different from current risky behavior taxes ”.

D’emblée, it is not known on the basis of which studies, we have razed hundreds of years of acquired rights to the ground and we have not even noticed it.

But who is the Center for Business Taxation?

This is how it is explained verbatim in the 2021 Annual Report of the research center itself: “The Center for Business Taxation was established in 2005 and was initially financed by conspicuous donations from a large number of Hundred Group members. A number of these companies and others continue to support CBT. The donors during the year were: AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HSBC Bank Plc, Lloyd’s of London Insurance, Lloyd’s Banking, Schroder Investment Mgt Ltd, Shell International ”.

AstraZeneca is the well-known Anglo-Swedish biopharmaceutical multinational listed on the stock exchange and headquartered at Cambridge Biomedical Campus in Cambridge in the United Kingdom, manufacturer of the Covid vaccine of the same name which then changed its name to Vaxzevria vaccine.

GlaxoSmithKline it is instead one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world and has collaborated with the French giant Sanofi to produce the homonymous (Sanofi) anti Covid vaccine.

The conclusions are up to you, whether or not there is a very small conflict of interest that affects the vaunted independence of the research center that proposes to tax the unvaccinated at Covid.

It should be added that the Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, who wants to introduce taxation against the unvaccinated, son of Pierre Trudeau, who was prime minister for fifteen years until 1984, has been harshly criticized for using the special powers conferred on his government by the Emergencies Act. The government of Justin Trudeau considered that the peaceful demonstrations by truckers, the Freedom Convoy and Canadian citizens against his pandemic management measures were reason enough to enforce this law, that authorize the police to crack down on protests.

