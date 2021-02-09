Sanofi workers are definitely not about to stop seething with anger. While the pharmaceutical champion of the CAC 40 lags significantly behind in the race for vaccines against Covid-19 against its competitors, it does not skimp on layoffs. After two first job destruction plans since 2019, 1,000 new job cuts were announced in January. In the lot, 400 researchers are in the hot seat. The pill goes all the more badly as the French pharmaceutical giant has promised an increase in dividends, from 3.15 to 3.20 euros per share, after an explosion of 340% of its net profits in 2020. In total, the group shareholders will put 4 billion euros in their pocket. An unacceptable situation for employees, unions and some elected officials, who jointly condemn the destruction of jobs in the midst of a health and economic crisis, but also the actions of a French company stuffed with public money which compromises the health sovereignty of the France. “In 2023, it will be nearly 8 billion euros in savings in fifteen years with the sole results of sacrificed internal innovation, crushed know-how and an inability to respond to the health emergency”, responded in a press release the CGT Sanofi coordination. After several gatherings in the weeks spent in front of the various research and development sites dedicated to closure, such as Vitry-sur-Seine (Val-de-Marne) or Chilly-Mazarin (Essonne), the group’s workers are determined to continue their arm wrestling. They have been on strike since January 19.