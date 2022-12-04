A few months after the birth of their first child, Nicola Panico and his wife Francesca have discovered that another one will soon arrive

Nicholas Panic, footballer of Isernia Calcio and well-known face also in the show, thanks to his participation in Temptation Island, is about to become a father for the second time. Only a few months ago he had welcomed little Salvatore together with his wife Francesca. Now another boy will come for them.

Credit: nicolapanico10 – Instagram

A very intense year full of emotions, the one experienced by Nicola Panico, striker, number 10 and captain of the football team of the city of Isernia.

In reality, the Neapolitan born in 1983 is known more for his appearances in Italian entertainment world. Years ago, in fact, she participated in the Temptation Island program together with her then partner Sara Affi Fella.

At the end of the transmission the two took separate paths and she entered Men and Women in the role of tronista. During the experience in Maria De Filippi’s program, however, she came up with one scandalwho saw Sara still tied to Nicola.

A lot of time has passed since those gossip rumors and now both have started a new life. Nicola in particular, has been romantically linked to since 2019 Frances Parentia woman with whom he found his happiness and built his family.

In December 2021 the two pronounced the fateful “yes” thus bonding in marriage. A few months earlier, in August, Nicola and Francesca had discovered that they would soon become parents for the first time.

After months of anxious waiting, on the evening of February 5, 2022 Nicola and Francesca’s first baby has finally come into the world. The name chosen by the couple was Salvatore and a few weeks ago they all celebrated their baptism together.

Nicola Panic dad again

Credit: nicolapanico10 – Instagram

Nicola Panico will celebrate his 40th birthday on 13 July and, together with his wife, he has decided to take a beautiful gift.

In his Instagram Stories, he has in fact announced one new pregnancy of his consort.

Credit: nicolapanico10 – Instagram

No post for the moment, but in the story that served as an announcement, the former face of Temptation Island has also unveiled the color that will have the flake and the first name who will have little Salvatore’s little brother.

For the bomber and captain of Isernia, in fact, another will arrive little boy and his name will be Alexander.