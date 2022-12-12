Despite there is no official announcement yet that describes the whole, it seems that Epic Games is organizing something really juicy for all the players: according to the report and the screen of Wario64 on Twitter, Epic is reportedly preparing to give away well 15 free games in 15 days to all who redeem them. 15, at leastbut could be more if there are more than one games on some days.

If so, it would be really great news for gamers, who could enrich their library exponentially. This promotion, apparently, would start from 15 December and would last until December 30th, necessarily pushing all those hungry for free games to connect to the platform every day. In short, a Christmas present with all the bows in the world.

Saints Row IV Re-Elected & Wildcat Gun Machine are free on the Epic Games Store. MYSTERY GAME is the next free title https://t.co/sCNJdcED9c pic.twitter.com/CAnVNjswyt — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 8, 2022

We repeat that as of now, as we write, there are no confirmations of any kind or announcements of any kind from Epic Games, therefore for now let’s take the news with a grain of saltand we wait with hope and curiosity.

According to the photo posted by Wario64, it would seem that the first games to be given away will be Saints Row IV Re-Elected and Wildcat Gun Machinewhich would already be an excellent starting point to try them on PC, for those who have never played them.