1. Direndra alias W. Singh, the main accused in the Ballia firing case of UP, has not been arrested even after 2 days. So far, 7 have been caught by the police, including Dhirendra’s two brothers Narendra and Devendra. A case has been registered against eight nominated and 25 unknown in this case. A reward of 50 thousand rupees has also been announced on the main accused Dhirendra. https://bit.ly/37lw63L

2. Mumbai’s Bandra court has ordered registration of an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut. An application was filed against Kangana accusing her of spreading hatred in the name of religion. Reacting to the FIR, Kangana said that the Pappu army is in a quandary, will come soon. https://bit.ly/2IBLv5r

3. After refusal, finally, Russia’s Corona Vaccine Sputnik Five has been granted trial permission in India. The Drug Controller of India has approved Dr. Reddy’s Lab for the second and third phase trials. Under Face Three Trial, 40 thousand people will be vaccinated in India. https://bit.ly/3lWOML3

4. Chirag Paswan’s statement in Bihar elections makes the NDA camp difficult. Chirag has said that he is Hanuman of Prime Minister Modi and PM Modi resides in his heart. They can rip Sina like Hanuman. However, BJP is clearly saying that LJP is a vote-cutting party and Nitish is the leader of NDA in Bihar elections. https://bit.ly/3lNFcds

5. Congress will protest against the Center and UP government against the Hathras gang rape case and new laws related to agriculture. Under this, on October 25, the Congress will celebrate Women and Dalit Atrocities Day across the country. All state units will stage demonstrations at different places in their respective states. On October 31, the party will celebrate ‘Farmers Rights Day’ in all states. Significantly, on October 31, the birth date of Sardar Patel and the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi. https://bit.ly/2FHSQzu

RR vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2020: Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal opening innings https://bit.ly/3j5n6Sn

