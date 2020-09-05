Moscow: Tension continues on the border between India and China. Meanwhile, in Moscow, Rajnath Singh has met Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe. The meeting between the leaders of the two countries is going on. Senior officials of both countries are present on this occasion. The meeting is being held at the request of China.

Addressing a conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ahead of the meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that an atmosphere of trust, non-aggression, sensitivity to each other and peaceful resolution of differences are key aspects of ensuring regional peace and stability Contains.

Both countries are part of the eight-member regional group which mainly focuses on issues related to security and defense.

Singh, in the presence of China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe, also referred to World War II in his address and said that his memories teach the world that one nation’s ‘ignorance of invasion’ brings destruction to all .

Meeting in ladakh

In Ladakh, India-China held another round of brigade commander level talks today. The meeting was held to ease tensions arising from China’s renewed unsuccessful attempts to change the status quo in the southern coastal area of ​​Pangong Lake. Earlier this week, three rounds of brigade commander-level talks between the two armies were inconclusive.

Recently, tensions in Pangong Lake area increased when China tried unsuccessfully to capture some areas in the southern bank of the lake five days ago. India has taken control of several high-altitude areas of strategic importance south of Pangong Lake and has increased presence in the Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas to thwart any future Chinese activity.

Pakistan wants to know every movement of fighter ships of India, revealed by tape