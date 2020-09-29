Mumbai: The NCB is likely to interrogate three superstars who worked with Deepika Padukone in the drugs case. The names of these actors start with S, R and A. The name of the three stars is reportedly taken by producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad.

According to sources, the actor who started with the name A used to take drugs and used to give drugs to the people in contact. A superstar named A is also associated with the cricketer. According to sources, summons will be sent to the three actors soon.

Explain that on September 26, in the drugs case, NCB had recorded the statements of actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The same day, NCB arrested Dharma Production executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad after questioning. The agency has so far arrested at least 18 people in this case.

Please tell that the central agency NCB arrested actress Riya Chakraborty on 9 September. Today, Riya’s bail plea was heard in Bombay High Court. The court has reserved judgment in this case.

Opposing Riya Chakraborty’s bail, the NCB said that the actress and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty ‘Is a member of the active group of narcotics associated with celebrities and drug suppliers’.

GS case: HC reserves verdict on bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shovik