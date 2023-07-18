It’s one of the biggest games American basketball knows: the Chicago Bulls against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rotterdam researcher Stephan Breda was sitting in one of the front seats, who was also allowed to take a look behind the scenes. Why he was there? He did pioneering research into the ‘jumper’s knee’. “A lot of athletes benefit from this.”

#Big #news #sports #world #research #Rotterdammer #prevent #NBA #players #dropping