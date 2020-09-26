Patna: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey can join JDU. He will meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a short while. Let me tell you that recently they decided to get VRS. After this decision, he had indicated to contest elections in Bihar but had not opened his cards about which party he would fight.

After taking VRS, discussion about Gupteshwar Pandey in the political corridor is in full swing. There is no clear picture about which seat he will contest from. Earlier, in a special conversation with ABP News, he said, “To be in the public service is to be there. Therefore, the possibility of contesting elections is very strong. I am the son of Bihar. I will serve Bihar. “

Gupteshwar Pandey has praised Nitish Kumar

Earlier, Gupteshwar Pandey has praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. During a press conference at his residence after taking VRS, he said, “It is not yet decided which party I will go to. But I praise Nitish Kumar. He follows law and order and administration very strictly. Do not interfere in police work or let anyone do it. ”

Assembly elections will be held in three phases in Bihar

Assembly elections will be held in Bihar in three phases. Voting will be held on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November. The results will come on 10 November. On October 28, voting will be held in 71 seats in the first phase. On November 3, voting will be held for 94 seats in the second phase and on November 7, votes will be cast in 78 seats in the third phase. The counting of votes will be done on 10 November. There are a total of 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

