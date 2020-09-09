Highlights: EPFO has decided to make partial payment of interest on provident fund for 2019-20

Currently, it has been decided to pay 8.15 percent interest

The remaining 0.35 percent interest will be paid in the EPF accounts of the shareholders by December this year.

The board, in a meeting held in March this year, has decided to pay 8.5 percent interest on PF for 2019-20.

new Delhi

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), which manages the Provident Fund, has on Wednesday decided to make partial payment of fixed interest on the provident fund for FY 2019-20 to its six crore shareholders. Giving this information to a PTI-language, a source said that out of the fixed rate of 8.50 percent on Employees Provident Fund (EPF), it has been decided to pay 8.15 percent interest payment (EPFO 8.15 percent interest payment) at present.

This decision was taken in a meeting of the EPFO ​​Trustee on Wednesday. Sources said that the remaining 0.35 percent interest will be paid by December this year in the EPF accounts of the shareholders. The EPFO ​​had earlier planned to sell its funds invested in exchange traded funds in the market.

Elon Musk suffered major losses, $ 16 billion in 6 hours

The decision was taken to make full payment of interest at the rate of 8.5 percent to EPF shareholders, but this could not be done due to heavy upheaval in the market due to Kovid-19. The Central Trustee Board of EPFO ​​is the apex decision making body of the organization. It will meet again in December 2020, in which the balance of interest at the rate of 0.35 percent will be considered in the accounts of the Provident Fund shareholders.

Another drug in the market for treatment of corona, know what is good

This issue of interest payment was not listed in today’s meeting of the Board of Trustees but some trustees raised the issue of delay in payment of interest in PF accounts. Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The board, in a meeting held in March this year, has decided to pay 8.5 percent interest on PF for 2019-20. Sources said that the Finance Ministry has already agreed to the decision of paying 8.5 percent interest on PF for the last financial year.