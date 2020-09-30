In the Corona crisis, facilities such as Google Meet and Zoom are probably based on the whole world and these technology companies have remained the medium of office work to children’s education. In this link, big news has been revealed for Google Meat users that for those who use Google Meet free plans, Google will not limit their service to just one hour and Gmail users will be able to use Google Meat without any hindrance or problem Can be used for more than 60 minutes i.e. 24 hours. In fact, in the past, the search engine company Google had announced that it will limit the video conferencing facility for free users of Google Meat after September 30 and the duration will be for one hour only. That is, users will be able to take advantage of Google Meat’s free service in just one hour.

Google’s generosity or business strategy



In a blog post on Wednesday, September 30, Google informed that due to the upcoming festive season and corona, we have decided to limit meat users to next year i.e. Video conferencing facility will be provided for free till 31 March 2021. Any user can use Meat service without any interruptions through Gmail account. In the meantime, a question comes in the mind that is this technology company Google’s generosity or some business strategy, under which it is allowing people to use meat for free?

Some facilities will be limited for G Suite users

However, Google has also announced to limit certain facilities for meat users, which are free to video conferencing with 250 participants or a single domain with a million people under G Suite for G Suite and Education customers. Live streaming facilities. Such users will no longer be able to take advantage of some of the advanced Google Meet features. Earlier, they used to save meetings recording data easily in Google Drive, but now they will not be able to avail this facility for free.

However, ordinary people can avail this facility, as they have meetings with limited participants at Google Meet. But in the coming time, the school and college administration will have to pay a certain amount to Google for this service. Google has given many facilities to the users of Z Suite and Z Suite Enterprises in recent times, including noise cancellation function.

