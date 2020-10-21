Big news has come for BSNL i.e. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited SIM users. BSNL has announced that from Wednesday 21 October, the benefit of BSNL 135 on Special Tariff Voucher (STV) will be increased and users who currently get 300 minutes i.e. 5 hours to talk on other networks on the recharge of this tariff. Are, they will now be able to talk on other networks for 1440 minutes i.e. 24 hours in 24 days.

However, this facility has currently been introduced for BSNL’s Tamil Nadu Circle and it is believed that in the coming days, BSNL users in other states will also get this benefit. However, it depends on BSNL when it increases the benefit of tariff of 135 in other states.

BSNL users of Tamil Nadu benefit only

1140 minutes extras

According to BSNL, BSNL users of Tamil Nadu state will be able to talk on any other local or STD network from October 21 to 1440 minutes a month. Earlier this facility was limited to 5 hours, which has now increased to 24 hours. The validity of this tariff of Rs 135 is 24 days. BSNL users can also talk on MTNL Delhi and MTNL Mumbai network under this facility.

Other benefits also

Tamil Nadu is trying to provide more benefit to customers in BSNL festival season and under this effort, full talk time will be available on topup recharge of Rs 160 from 22 October. Its validity is 3 days. Customers can recharge it from C-Topup, M-Wallet and web portals and it will not be recharged with the help of any paper voucher. It is believed that this festival season BSNL customers can get many more benefits, about which no announcement has been made at the moment.