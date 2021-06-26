New for a note former UeD suitor. Rai1 studios are preparing for a crackling summer season. In a few days the national television network will launch the new edition of the format ‘Lunch is served’, a historical program conceived by Corrado that has fascinated the public for years. This effervescent game show will be hosted by none other than Flavio Insinna and will see the light on June 28, Monday, from 2 pm.

But the very famous Roman conductor he will not be alone at the helm of this edition of the program. Accompanying him in this adventure will be a familiar and unexpected face. It is a former UeD suitor, who joyfully announced this collaboration on her Instagram profiles. But what is the name of this woman? The co-host Sara Geneva Pisani, former choice of Claudio D’Angelo. The woman is not at her novice with the experience of conducting, on the contrary, the public will surely always remember her alongside Insinna as a professor in the program L’Eredità.

Now the former suitor is very ready for a new experience, and proudly announces it on social media. These are the words of Ginevra: “Finally I can tell you: from June 28th I will be back on Rai 1 with“ Lunch is Served ”. It is a program that made TV history and I am honored to be able to accompany Flavio Insinna on this wonderful journey that awaits us.

As I write these words I am moved, but they are tears of joy. I need all your love and support, now more than ever ”. Insinna, for his part, during an interview with Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni explained that the format will face some news. “Our intention is to propose 40 minutes of joy. To give a little optimism to those who look at us in this summer of restarts and reopening. I would say that we all need it badly ”, Insinna told Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni.

The original format will be the same but the conductor specified: “No one in their right mind can think of replacing Corrado or of being his heir. The new edition of Lunch is served will be a tribute to a great man of TV ”.