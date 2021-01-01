new Delhi: On the new year, the country can get the corona vaccine. The Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is set to approve emergency use in India of Oxford’s anti-Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’. News agency PTI has given this information by quoting sources.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnered with the University of Oxford and Estrogenka to build Covishield, in view of the urgent need to introduce Kovid-19 vaccine in India.

CDSCO expert panel set to recommend approving Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for emergency use in India: sources – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2021

The Committee of Experts of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) met today to allow the emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine ‘covaxine’ at Oxford University.

Earlier, Controller General of Indian Medicine (DCGI) V.G. Somani indicated that Kovid-19 vaccine may come in India in the new year.

Let us know that Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer have applied to DCGI to allow the use of their vaccine in emergency. These companies are waiting for approval.

4 more people infected with Corona’s new strain, 29 have been positive so far