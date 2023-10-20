From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/20/2023 – 12:06

Brazil has everything it needs to enter a new cycle of prosperity, despite the challenges that still lie ahead. This is what the positive economic indicators released recently and the progress of reforms in Congress suggest. In short, this was the general assessment of some of the main entrepreneurs present at the 1st Esfera International Forum, held at the Pavillon Vendôme, in Paris, on the 13th and 14th of October.

The event brought together representatives of the private sector and Brazilian and French politicians — including former French president Nicolas Sarkozy — to discuss topics such as the France-Brazil bilateral relationship, energy transition, innovation, security for foreign capital, reforms and perspectives to Brazil.

Within the forum’s agenda, one of the highlighted themes was the energy transition. In the view of Camila Funaro Camargo, CEO of Esfera Brasil, Brazil, owner of one of the cleanest energy matrices in the world, has invested in increasingly sustainable processes and can be one of the leaders of the green economy. “We are confident that Brazil will be a natural protagonist in the energy transition,” said the executive.

Among the Brazilian businesspeople, there were names such as Abílio Diniz, from the Board of Directors of Península Participações and member of the Board of Directors of the Carrefour Group; Daniel Vorcaro, president of Banco Master; Flávio Rocha, president of the Board of Directors of Riachuelo; and Wesley Batista, one of the owners of the food giant JBS.

Other personalities present were the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante; the president of TCU, Bruno Dantas; the former minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Ricardo Lewandowski; the STF minister, Gilmar Mendes; the president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso; the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco; the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira.