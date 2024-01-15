First date in Australia: Alcaraz, Zverev or Sinner, who has the best chance against Djokovic? This time the uncertainty at the start of the season is even greater than usual. There is a simple reason for this.

Novak Djokovic took advantage of his first chance. He didn't need a serve, a break or a spectacular rally. The first question in the press conference before the start of the Australian Open was enough for the tennis player: a reporter wanted to know from Djokovic who his biggest competitor was. He replied: “Myself.” The number one in the world rankings quickly added that immediately afterwards “the other best players in the world” would come, all of whom were here to win the title.

But the message that the 24-time Grand Slam winner wanted to send had long since arrived: Djokovic is playing so well that Djokovic can only beat Djokovic. That not only sounded confident as usual, but almost arrogant. In principle, such statements have their justification. Djokovic reached the semi-finals ten times in his career in Melbourne. He then made it to the final ten times. He won ten times. Now the eleventh title is to follow.