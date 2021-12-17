Andreas Terlaak



Something is wrong with the trumpet. That big cup doesn’t match the rest. Teus Nobel, one of the most in-demand jazz trumpeters in the Netherlands, composed his own instrument with the Limburg builder Adams. Casing from one model, cup from another. If he’s honest, you can hear that sometimes. The high E is not flawless. But hey, big goblet means big sound and that was the very reason why he once chose that instrument.

Teus Nobel was always the smallest in the schoolyard. An introverted boy, easy prey for bullies. When he was about ten years old, someone gave him a cassette tape of trumpeter Maynard Ferguson. He heard a very thick and loud noise. “Really macho. Balls on the table.” But wait a minute, I can do that too, he thought. The trumpet made the little boy bigger. “It literally became an instrument to make myself heard. I was able to add bravado to my emotional, sensitive personality, so that I feel more balanced.”





That big sound now comes in handy when he blows over electronics or in pop productions, but also with his own jazz bands and in the Concertgebouw. When he picks up the flugelhorn for a ballad, that sensitive boy also reappears. “A lot of people say they can hear my soul the most on the bugle.” Yet he wants to be able to both put on a big mouth and whisper introspectively on the trumpet. “So that was the challenge in putting this one together. You have musicians with twenty trumpets: one for pop, one for jazz, one for classical… I want to be able to play the entire Teus Nobel sound on one instrument and with one mouthpiece.” For that he had to accept that the intonation is not perfect. But now he knows how to adjust that high E.





Because an all-round trumpet does not exist and its taste changes with each album, the instrument mutates. Then the builder bends a curve for a new sound, or half opens the handle for his index finger, which also changes the sound. Another grip ring pulled Nobel off during play, putting too much force in the wrong place. “I sometimes ask for adjustments for problems that later turn out to be my fault. Then I just didn’t work enough hours.”

The simplicity of the trumpet – only three valves that can change the sound – ensures that all the color and technique come through your lips. Nobel has been spared lip injuries, but he has been struggling with RSI on his playing arm for years. In corona times everyone looks at him suspiciously because of his cough that does not recover due to the constant load. Sometimes he dreams of quitting. It would be a physical liberation. He wouldn’t miss the trumpet. “But the outlet does. The stage, the party for your brain when you improvise. And I feel a responsibility for the talent I’ve apparently been given.” That big cup is still his tribute to the smallest boy in the schoolyard.