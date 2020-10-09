The 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nothing short of a nightmare for some big players. One of them is Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxi has neither been able to perform according to his stature in batting nor in bowling. His performance in Fielding too has not been very special. Now former Indian cricketer and Virender Sehwag, who has played and coached for Punjab, has lashed out at him.

Virender Sehwag from our affiliate cricket website ‘Cricbuzz’ said on Glenn Maxwell, “Don’t know what platform Maxwell needs in order to perform well.” He came in the top order (against Sunrisers Hyderabad) when Punjab had lost two wickets. There were plenty of overs left, but he flopped once again. At that time there was no pressure on him, but he could not perform.

SRH vs KXIP: Name is Kings, but like condition fakirs, see how Preity Zinta’s team lost royal style

Sehwag, who was the coach of Punjab, said- I do not understand his mindset, because this is the story of Maxi living every year. He sells expensively in the auction, but there is no significant difference in performance. Despite this, the franchisees run after them.

Maxwell has scored 13, 11, 11, 7 runs respectively in IPL-2020. Please tell that Maxwell was among the most expensive players. He was bought by Punjab for this season with a huge bid of Rs 10.75 crore.