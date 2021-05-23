Springfield City Police (Illinois, USA) they mistook the ashes of a baby for narcotics while searching a man’s vehicle in April 2020. Now, the media showed a video of the incident, which led to Dartavius ​​Barnes, father of the little girl from two years, sue the City Police Department and the State of Illinois for damages.

One of the policemen takes the capsule where the ashes are (Video capture).

In accordance with The Washington Post, the event occurred in April 2020, when Dartavius ​​Barnes was stopped at a control. After checking the vehicle, one of the officers shows him the seized objects, including a small metal container filled with a powdered “substance”.

Immediately Dartavius ​​exclaims “Give me that, bro. Give me my daughter”exclaimed the minor’s father in despair.

A SAD STORY

The video recorded by the police cameras shows how they search the man’s car without your consent while he was handcuffed inside the patrol car. The police officer tells the man that the powder tested positive for methamphetamine or ecstasy.

“That’s my daughter, brother. That’s my daughter. What are they doing? No no no no no. Ask my dad, that’s my daughter, “he asks desperately.

The ashes belonged to Ta’Naja, his two-year-old daughter, who died of hunger due to the negligence of her mother and her boyfriend. The woman, Twanka David is serving a sentence of 20 years for murder in the first degree, while her boyfriend, Anthony Myers, was sentenced to 30 years in jail.

“Please give me my daughter. Put her in my hand, brother,” repeats the father, “They are all disrespectful… Give me my daughter. That is very important to me, “he adds desperately.

Since the infant’s death, Barnes carry the ashes with you to keep her always by his side. After long minutes of uncertainty, the uniformed men return the remains to him.

A TRIAL IS COMING

Now the man is suing the Springfield Police Department, since they “opened this urn and opened it without consent and without a legal basis that includes a search warrant”, in addition to “They desecrated and poured out the ashes.”

According to court records, all six defendant officers have denied the allegations. In the incident report, one of them argued that he had previously seen “items similar” to those contained in the ashes “used to store narcotics.”

In its response to the complaint, it is stated that his conduct was justified by an “objectively reasonable belief that his behavior was legal”. The city of Springfield has not commented on the matter. The trial has been set for August 2022.

