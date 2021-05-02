ofRobert Märländer shut down

It’s an expensive thank you for political support. The federal government has created new positions in the ministries that are tough.

Munich – Nobody knows yet whether the days of the grand coalition are numbered, but the Union and the SPD are already taking their precautions. While the Greens are pulling away in the polls for the federal election, the current governing parties are looking less rosy. The CDU and CSU could leave the federal government for the first time in 16 years. With around 15 percent, the Social Democrats are heading for a new low in federal elections.

In view of this development, black and red are apparently taking precautions. In the last few meters before the federal election in 2021, some high-profile civil servant positions in ministries will be filled with important confidants. It is dear thanks for the political support before a new government comes into office. This process is by no means new. These promotions are also referred to as “Operation Evening Sun” after other federal governments have already acted similarly.

Government thanks with promotions: top job until retirement

As the Picture on sunday Now reported, 71 additional civil servant posts in grade B have already been created since the beginning of the year. This emerges from a request from the FDP parliamentary group. One of the explosive factors is the costs, because the officials receive their gold-plated armchairs until they retire. According to BamS, it is specifically about jobs in grades B3 for 8,305 euros per month and B6 for 9,857 euros per month. Added to this are the increased retirement benefits associated with the promotion.

Federal government creates new civil servant positions: “Operation evening sun” in the ministries

Most of the promotions were in the following federal ministries:

Ministry of Economic Affairs under Peter Altmaier (CDU): 18 positions

Ministry of Defense under Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU): 11 positions

Ministry of Education under Anja Karliczek (CDU): 11 positions

Ministry of Justice under Christine Lambrecht (SPD): 10 positions

Ministry of Finance under Olaf Scholz (SPD): 7 positions

Ministry of Transport under Andreas Scheuer (CSU): 5 positions

Also explosive: Before the last federal election, it was Peter Altmaier who, as head of the chancellery, had warned against promotions of this kind. Now his ministry is at the forefront when it comes to newly created top positions.

Promotions in ministries “a big mess”

Christian Dürr, parliamentary deputy in the Bundestag, commented on the FDP, whose inquiry brought the figures to light: “While many small entrepreneurs do not know whether they will survive the crisis, the civil servants’ chairs are gilded in the ministries. This is a big mess. The Union and the SPD need not be surprised if confidence in the government is waning. ” (rm)