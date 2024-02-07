From bullying to Sanremo with all its “dark” splendor. Big Mama, beautiful and determined as ever.

Big Mamaborn Marianna Mammone, presented at the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival his song “Anger is not enough for you”. The song would be dedicated to redemption and transformation, a tribute to her past self.

Big Mama arrived on stage with great class, conviction and with an outfit that left everyone speechless. A truly original detail are the nails, true works of art. Obviously, it wasn't the only element worthy of note: the performance and the dress she showed off left everyone speechless.

This one on the Ariston stage represents his first participation at the event, a debut that follows a 2023 collaboration with Elodie. With the Roman singer, Big Mama had duetted in the evening dedicated to the covers of the last Festival in which they performed “American woman”.

Now, at Sanremo 2024 Big Mama performs alone, bringing with her the hard-won grit and determination of her life. The artist from Campania, and alone 23 years of ageshe chose to be the protagonist and proud of her young life, without hiding anything from the public.

The singer-songwriter and rapper from the province of Avellino has faced prejudice and criticism on multiple occasions in her life as a woman and artist. Already as a young woman, the artist had to endure harsh comments about her physical appearance and her appearance victim of bullying due to its weight. Big Mama also said that she too was subjected to stone throwing in what she herself defined as a natural part of the “fat girl package”.

Her initial reaction was to withdraw into herself and respond with anger. But she then realized that this was not the right path. Marianna Mammone, even before she was Big Mama, chose self-love, acceptance, and transformed anger into positive energy. Her path, before anything else, had to give her the opportunity to face her insecurities. Her music and talent also gave her a great hand on this path. Furthermore, her approach made her a strong young woman, capable of representing an icon today body positive.

The “total black” brought to Sanremo and the dark look breathtaking have given her even more energy, also considering the contents of the song she brings to the competition. During her performance at the Ariston, Big Mama wore a strapless dress with a skirt and transparencies on the hips, created by Lorenzo Seghezzi. The detail that caught everyone's attention, however, was the nail art. The artist showed off extra-long nails with seriously elaborate sculptural details.