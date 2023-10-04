RIA Novosti: in Russia, the Big Mac turned out to be the cheapest among all G20 countries

A combo lunch of a “Big Mac” (the Russian chain “Vkusno – period” calls a similar product “Big Hit”), French fries and cola in Russia turned out to be the cheapest among all the G20 countries. This is reported by RIA News.

So, in Russia a snack will cost about 294 rubles. In second place is Indonesia, where you need to pay 400 rubles for lunch (the calculation is made in national currencies, converted to rubles at the average October exchange rate). Also, the most affordable sandwiches for consumers at McDonald’s in India (where you can buy a burger only with chicken) are 515 rubles, and in China – 535 rubles.

The most expensive combo meals among the G20 countries are in Australia and the USA (885 rubles), Italy (937 rubles), France (994 rubles), Canada (1023 rubles) and Germany (1144 rubles).

In the middle of the ranking are Turkey, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and the UK. There, the cost of a snack in a popular chain varies from 556 to 852 rubles.

Earlier it became known that the chain of fast food restaurants “Vkusno – period”, which occupied former McDonald’s restaurants in Russia, was going to open restaurants in the Chinese city of Heihe with the permission of its predecessor.

McDonald’s left the Russian market in May 2022, and the first “Vkusno – period” restaurants opened in June of the same year.