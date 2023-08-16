The murder of the doctor Edwin Arrieta has caused a commotion in Colombia and Thailand, the country in which the macabre homicide was carried out, allegedly at the hands of the Spanish Daniel Sancho.

After Sancho, who was the main suspect, confessed to having dismembered the Colombian and after the multiple evidence found against him, the deputy director of the Thai Police announced that they will request the death penalty for the Spaniard.

But, who is the investigator who is in charge of the case that is resolved so quickly?

Star cop pruned ‘Big Joke’

The speed with which the investigation into the murder of the Colombian doctor has been carried out has drawn attention, since a little more than ten days after the crime was committed, the Thai Police has delivered consistent evidence and important details of what happened. .

This investigation is carried out by Surachate Hakparnknown as ‘Big Joke’, who is a relevant figure in his country due to the cases he has worked on, his personal life and the controversial interventions he makes before the press.

The number two of the Thai Police is usually linked to the most renowned cases in the country, and often accompanies press conferences giving great detail.

One of the most recent was one of the biggest serial killers in the countrybaptized as Am Cianuro, suspected of causing the death by poisoning of at least 13 people between 2020 and 2023.

Also, the 54-year-old man led an investigation against a criminal gang as a result of the murder and dismemberment of a German businessman in the coastal city of Pattaya.

However, he is not only recognized for the results of his investigations, but also for his work in the Immigration Department, since his campaign against foreigners staying in the country without a visa or committed a crime was often accompanied by flashy press conferences.

In this position, he had to deal in 2019 with the case of a young Saudi woman who barricaded herself in the main Bangkok airport with the purpose of requesting political asylum in a third country.

His period as a monk in a monastery in India

‘Big Joke’ was removed from the police in 2019 without giving many details and after a mysterious shooting against his vehicle, when he was not inside and for which no one has been arrested, spent a short time ordained as a monk in a monastery in India

It was not until 2021 that his name echoed again in the country, when he assumed the position of special adviser to the Police during a meeting led by the prime minister, Prayut Chan-ocha.

LAURA MARIA AVENDAÑO LADINO

LATEST NEWS EDITOR WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE

