The case of Daniel Sancho, accused of premeditated murder against the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, has not only been in the media for himself, but also for Surachate Hakparnel, a Thai policeman who was the face of the Sancho case in Thailand and who later became involved involved in a case against him.

The police officer, also nicknamed ‘Big Joke’, was implicated in corruption for alleged bribes he received from an illegal group and after several inconsistencies of the Sancho case in his statements to the media.

On September 25, 2023, a group of officers searched Hakparn’s residence in Bangkok to search for evidence related to the alleged bribery of some 140 million baht ($3.89 million or €3.65 million), by a group led by Phongsiri “Boss Than” Tharacawongsuk, former president of the Thai football club Lamphun Warriors.

On that occasion, there was no arrest warrant against Surachate, but there was one against several of his subordinates, which led to the arrest of five police officers and nine civilians allegedly involved.

Following the scandals, ‘Big Joke’s’ career received, in mid-August 2024, a lethal blow with the announcement of his dismissal from the Sancho case.

Now, this is not the first time that the figure of Big Joke has been the protagonist of a controversy, since in 2019 he was removed from the Police without further explanation and a year later, when he was head of immigration, his car was shot at.

‘Big Joke’ revealed details of the Sancho case without being true

On August 15, 2023, ‘Big Joke’ starred in a media scene after arriving by helicopter to give a press conference in which he stated that Arrieta had died after being stabbed, a fact that he later acknowledged was not true because I did not know the results of the autopsy.

That same day and on several occasions afterwards he announced that the police investigation of the case had concluded, although it is somewhat which did not happen until weeks later.

Although he has not yet been found guilty of the alleged bribes, the police officer did admit to having paid various media outlets. to cover their cases.

Surachate continues the battle and went to the Supreme Court to challenge his dismissal. Also, during his trials he maintains his position in declaring himself innocent.

