The Thai Police launched an investigation this Monday for alleged corruption against the deputy director of the force, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, in charge of supervising the investigations against the Spanish Daniel Sancho for the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta.

A group of agents searched Hakparn’s residence in Bangkok this morning to search for evidence related to the alleged bribery of about 140 million baht ($3.89 million or 3.65 million euros) from an illegal online gambling group, state media Thai PBS reported.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters that an independent investigation would be carried out into the case.

The head of the Police Cybercrime Department, Worawat Watnakombancha, later acknowledged in statements to journalists that they had not found any incriminating evidence against Surachate, known in the media by his nickname Big Joke.

There was no arrest warrant for Surachate, but against several of his subordinates, which led to the arrest of five police officers and 9 civilians allegedly involved in the alleged bribery case by a group led by Phongsiri “Boss Than” Tharacawongsuk, former president of the Thai football club Lamphun Warriors.

The agent known as Big Joke has assured that if he does not plead guilty he will face the death penalty.

Surachate, one of the four deputy directors of the Police and known for his high media profile, He assured journalists after the search that he is innocent and attributed the investigation to an attempt to discredit him.

“I have worked on many cases, this may have affected,” said the police chief in reference to the investigations undertaken by him.

The deputy police chief indicated that his name did not appear on the search warrant, but only the address, which he attributed to an attempt to confuse the court.

The investigation occurs at a time when the authorities must elect the number one of the Police, position for which Big Joke was considered in the options, although this Monday he denied that he was going to run for the position.

It is not the first time that the figure of Big Joke has been the protagonist of a controversy, since in 2019 he was removed from the Police without further explanation. and a year later, when he was head of immigration, his car was shot at.

Surachate has been the visible face of the body during the investigation against Daniel Sancho for the murder of Arrieta last August on the island of Phangan.

The police officer has been the visible face of the case against Daniel Sancho, who accepted the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. See also They filter how much money Daniel Sancho receives in jail and what his first meal was Photo: EPA – EFE / Social networks

The Spaniard, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho and grandson of Sancho Gracia, was arrested on August 5, when he confessed to the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian at the police station on the tourist island of Phangan (south) and was then transferred to neighboring Samui.

Sancho and Arrieta met last year through Instagram and had met in Phangan on August 2, day on which the murder of the surgeon supposedly took place, whose remains were found in various locations on the island, including the sea.

This was Sancho’s appearance without a lawyer

The Spaniard appeared last Friday without a lawyer for the first time before a Thai judge in the district of Samui in a telematic hearing to extend his provisional detention.

The Thai Police are still working on the investigation of the case, for which they have a period of 84 days from Sancho’s entry into provisional prison, which concludes on October 28.

During this day without being represented by a lawyer in the Southeast Asian country for the moment, which is not mandatory until the trial begins.

The Spaniard, 29, does not have a lawyer in Thailand –where it can only be represented by a native of the Asian country. since September 7, after “discrepancies in the defense, of the services of the Thai Kunh Anan”, according to a statement released by the spokespersons of the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, father of the accused.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. See also Rodolfo Sancho breaks the silence for his son Daniel and talks about Edwin Arrieta's family Photo: YouTube: Pure enjoyment / Social networks

The spokespersons are in turn members of the legal-criminological team supporting and advising Sancho’s defense from Spain, the Marcos García-Montes law firm and the Bafalgón-Chipirrás Legal Criminological Office, which work to “define, support and collect evidence to the line of defense,” reads the same statement.

Thai lawyer Anan Chuayprabat (Kunh Anan) had represented Sancho for a monthsince it was brought to justice on August 7 until September 7.

What comes next?

Once the investigation is completed, the Police must submit a report to the Samui Prosecutor’s Office, from which point a trial date can be set.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office could still have the remaining period if the Police had not expedited the 84-day period to request more information.If a Thai lawyer had not been hired when the judicial process began, the judge would appoint one ex officio, according to judicial sources.

