John «Big Joh»’ Surtees is a phenomenon apart. To his austere character, training as an engineer, his morning, afternoon and night dedication to racing or his great culture are added seven world titles in motorcycling between 1956 and 1960 with the MV Agusta, and another title in the World Drivers’ Championship. Formula 1 with Ferrari in 1964.

Beginnings in side cars

His career had begun in side car racing as a package for his father Jack, manager of a motorcycle dealership. At the age of 17 he decided to ride it and became a regular at local races with his Norton and even made a foray into the 500 World Championship. With NSU his presence became common in the Motorcycle World Championship, but it would be with the motorcycles of Count Domenico Augusta, the famous MV (Mécanica Verghera) with which he achieved more than forty wins, three titles in 350 and four in 500.

Seven world titles on two wheels



In the late 1950s, Surtees’ name, known to the public as ‘Big John’, is revered as the best motorcycle racer in history, but he has his sights set on motorsports and tries out in small competitions behind the wheel of an Aston Martin and a Vanwall. It does not go unnoticed by Ken Tyrrell and he offers him the wheel of a Cooper car from his Formula Junior team with which he wins in the first race in which he participates.

In Formula 1

Immediately Colin Chapman, the boss of Lotus, offered him one of his Formula 1 cars and he debuted in the World Championship at the 1960 Monaco Grand Prix; makes the fifth fastest time. In the second grand prix he competed in, that of Great Britain, he finished second and in the third, that of Portugal in Porto, he took pole position ahead of his teammate Jim Clark and led the race before going off the track. Moss comments; I hope John gets back on his bikes soon because otherwise it won’t take him long to beat us all.









But in 1961 he argued with Chapman and took the wheel of the Coopers of the Yeoman Credit Racing Team. It is a modest team, with few possibilities, and only achieved second place in the British Empire Trophy and victory in the Glover Trophy, two non-championship events. In 1962 he remained in this formation that now races, more fortunately, Lola Climax cars, and in the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring he finished second behind Graham Hill’s BRM, finishing the season in fourth position. He is also second in a World Endurance event.

With Ferrari

Enzo Ferrari did not miss the opportunity and took him to his team to drive the red Maranello single-seaters in Formula 1 in 1963, and the Sports cars in the World Endurance Championship.

In the Maranello team, things couldn’t be going better for John. In Formula 1 he climbs to the podium several times and wins the German Grand Prix at the old and terrible Nurburgring, and finishes the season in fourth place.

1964 arrives and always with the Maranello cars, it will be his great year, ending the Formula 1 season with the champion title after winning in Germany and Italy and achieving three second places and one third. Ferrari’s new 12-cylinder flat engine in the 1965 season will bring many problems to the red cars and Surtees finishes the world championship in fifth place in the table. In 1966 he began his third season with Ferrari and won the 1000 Kilometers of Monza in Sport and the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

With Ferrari he won the Drivers’ World Cup in the 1964 season



But his confrontations with Dragoni, Ferrari’s sports director, are constant; The Briton, who knows the mechanics in depth, prefers to run with the old and agile Dino 246 with a V6 engine and Dragoni imposes the new, heavy and lymphatic 12-cylinder 312 on him.

The last straw comes in a meeting prior to the 24 Hours of Le Mans when Dragoni chooses Ludovico Scarfiotti, slower than Surtees, to be the first to start. John leaves Ferrari without further ado.

Goodbye Enzo, good morning Soichiro

Enzo Ferrari calls him into his office. The conversation is not easy. Il Commendatore tries to convince him, insisting that, with this decision, both will lose a lot. But Surtess doesn’t give in. Cooper leaves and with them wins the last round of the championship, the Mexican Grand Prix. And he finishes second in the world championship after Jack Brabham.

The Japanese from Honda have been in the Formula 1 World Championship since 1964 but they do not meet the desired objectives. They admired Surtees for his qualities on a motorcycle and in a car, and signed him for the 1967 season. The Briton was one hundred percent involved in the project, and contributed all his knowledge as an engineer and driver. Their contribution and the new chassis supplied, anonymously, by Lola change the panorama of the Japanese team. John wins the Italian Grand Prix and accusations come from Maranello that he has passed technical information from Ferrari to Honda. In the Mexican Grand Prix he is fourth, the same place he occupies at the end of the season.

But in 1968 the good signs seen in the previous year were not confirmed and Honda threw in the towel. In 1969 he moved to BRM, with third place in the United States.

Pilot and builder

1970 arrives, a new decade arrives and John Surtees makes an old dream come true: to be a builder of his own F1 cars. This is how the Surtees team was born, first with a McLaren chassis and then with the Surtees made in-house. They are magnificent cars but there is a lack of money to develop them; John’s personality does not adapt to the demands of the commercial world and prevents him from obtaining the necessary funds.

Surtees TS9, used in the 1971, 72 and 73 seasons



He drove his cars until 1972, when he decided to dedicate himself fully to the tasks of team manager, and in 1978 the Surtees had their last season in the world championship. John Surtees disappeared from the circuits, but in 2005 he returned at the age of 71 to work as director of an A1 GP team, and with the background of a son, Henry, who could continue the saga.

Epilogue

Brands Hatch Sunday, July 17, 2009. The historic British track hosts a Formula 2 race. Suddenly one of the cars steps on the grass, and is thrown against the protections, hitting it with the back, causing one of its wheels to break. returns to the track and hits the helmet of another pilot who is passing at that moment, causing him very serious injuries. In a few moments, fate has cut short the life of a young promise of British motorsports and in the sports newsrooms a historic name, known by true connoisseurs, is heard again; John Surtees, the only world champion driver on two and four wheels, has lost his 18-year-old son Henry.

After the death of his son, he created the Henry Surtees Foundation, aimed at preventing and resolving brain injuries in motor sports accidents.



The races, which had given him everything, which had been his life, were now taking away what was most dear to him. Without a doubt a very difficult blow for any human being to overcome.

But his character forged in racing does not give up on anything. And creates the Henry Surtees Foundation. Its aim is to help people with brain or physical injuries caused by accidents return to community life by providing support in the form of equipment and facilities. Through this work, he initiates campaigns designed to prevent brain injuries in motorsports accidents. And at the same time it provides opportunities for young people to train in technology and engineering programs related to motor sports, and also on road safety on two and four wheels.

On March 10, 2017, Sir John Norman Surtees, “Big John”, the legend in its purest form, took the last exit towards eternity.