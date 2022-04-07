big john it is the skeleton of the elder Triceratops horridus known to date. It was discovered in 2014, by the geologist Walter W. Stein Bill, during an excavation in the plain known as Hell Creek, in South Dakota (USA). Last November was auctioned for more than six and a half million euros. But during the spring of last year, while the skeleton was being restored, Flavio Bacchia found something curious and asked Ruggero D’Anastasio for his opinion, the latter recalls. It was an extra hole in the skull. From the first moment it seemed that this hole had been produced by a trauma, a blow. Finally, the data provided by the histological and chemical analyzes of the bone confirmed it: the hole was caused by a traumatic injury sustained at least six months before the animal’s death. The bone was healing at the time of death. big john. The researchwhich was published this Thursday in Scientific Reportsconcludes that the injury was caused by another triceratops, so fighting between members of the same species would be confirmed.

Studies show that the bony surface around the hole is irregular and has plaque-like deposits of reactive bone, which could have resulted from inflammation. The samples they took from the margin of the hole reveal that the bone tissue around the hole is porous with many blood vessels, compared to tissues further away, suggesting that it is newly formed bone. This shows that the hole was created before death and that it is not an anatomical variant.

Ruggero D’Anastasio, professor of Biological Anthropology at the Universidad d’Annunzio de Chieti-Pescara in Italy and one of the authors of the research, highlights that with this study, in addition to confirming combats between members of the same species, it shows the behavior in dinosaurs of The time. However, the scientist defends that, in his opinion, the most striking conclusion is that certain physiological processes in the bones of some dinosaurs seem to be similar to those observed in mammals, including people.

On the other hand, D’Anastasio points out that, to the best of his knowledge, it is the first time that injuries have been diagnosed, and particularly traumatic injuries through histological analysis. In previous studies, these injuries were described based on aspects of the bones, such as the presence of cracks around the injury, for example. With this new option you can understand the nature of the opening and show whether or not it is a traumatic injury.

The investigators bet that the wound was made behind big john, so the rival would first have pierced the characteristic frill of these animals, and then continue rising, giving the lesion a keyhole shape. The individuals of this species, according to the research, have a large frill around the neck and two large supraorbital horns and a smaller nasal one. These ornaments, in addition to serving as differentiating and recognition elements, fulfilled the function of protecting the cervical region of the skull from possible blows that others could cause them.

This idea is supported by another studypublished in 2009 in Pls Onein which they explain these ornaments as display structures or weapons against their peers and predators. Luis Alcalapaleontologist and director of the Parque de las Ciencas (Granada) believes that this research is an “elegant” argument to confirm the hypothesis of the existence of fights between individuals of the same species, in this case Triceratops horridusas already stated in the recently explained investigation of 2009.

big john lived 66 million years ago. In total, 200 of his bones and 75% of his skull were recovered. Although the value of the sale was estimated between 1.2 and 1.5 million euros, in the end it was sold for 6,651,100 euros, according to the auction house. However, it is not the only dinosaur fossil that has been auctioned. Last 2020, the tyrannosaurus rex known as Stanwas sold for nearly $32 million, about 30 million euros, according to the company in charge of the sale. This fossil had been discovered more than three decades ago by Stan Sariston, who gave the specimen its name.

