The Marvel Cinematic Universe has all its followers waiting after the spectacular start of its phase 4 with WandaVision. Much was speculated on his future, including the appearance of the characters of Big hero 6 in the franchise in 2014.

The latest rumors pointed out that his debut would take place in Doctor Strange 2 as a cameo, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see Baymax saving the day alongside The Avengers. However, the reality would be quite different for the MCU.

After consulting with sources within Marvel Studios, Variety revealed that there were no plans to include the Big Hero 6 team in the franchise, which ended all speculation about it. In this way, the animated characters will maintain their own continuity.

The possibility that this rumor materialized was not implausible, given that the characters of Big Hero 6 were born in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1998. After the success of its film adaptation, Disney was able to give the green light to the future crossover in the MCU.

Big Hero 6 – official synopsis

In the metropolis of San Fransokyo lives Hiro Hamada, who learns to take advantage of his ability thanks to his brilliant brother Tadashi and his friends: the adrenaline seeker GoGo Tamago, the meticulous cleaning man Wasabi-No-Ginger, the genius of the chemistry Honey Lemon and comic book fan Fred.

After a devastating turn of events, they become embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy and Hiro turns to his closest friend: a robot named Baymax. Plus, transform the group into a band of state-of-the-art heroes determined to solve the mystery.