Today, Shah himself mentioned how the relationship between the late BJP leader Arun Jaitley Statue and Union Home Minister Amit Shah News was. On the occasion of the unveiling of Jaitley’s statue at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium stadium, Shah said that Jaitley pulled him out of it when he was in a lot of trouble.

The crisis was deep, Jaitley played the role of elder brother-HM

Home Minister Shah said, ‘Jaitley was older than me, but whenever there was a crisis in my life, a lot of people helped me, I could not do it, there was such a deep crisis. But Jaitley, playing the role of an elder brother at every moment, played a key role in taking the finger out of the entire crisis. If I do not accept it publicly then it will not be appropriate for me also.



‘I am not worried about public perception’

Shah said, ‘Jaitley always used to worry about public perception without any fear, but in my case he never said without worrying about public perception, you are true and you should be out. He always supported me, supported me and did not back down in front of the media or speak openly in Parliament where needed.

Could not, so came-Shah

Shah said that when Rohan Jaitley (Arun Jaitley’s son) got a call that you can come to this program, then one moment came in my mind that should not a cricketer be unveiled this statue? Saurabh Ganguly was about to arrive, Gautam was serious. But I could not stop myself. I am fascinated that the statue of Jaitley is unveiled, then I should take this opportunity. So I immediately said yes.

10 years of power, even sleepless

Shah said that Jaitley was the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha till 10. He said, ‘Those 10 years who were in power did not let them sleep. They did such a thing. Put anything on the floor of the House with your arguments. He used to talk aggressively without downgrading the dignity of the House. He used to keep the voice of the public on the vocal form. It was because of his 10-year opposition’s performance that in 2014 the public elected Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country and formed a government with absolute majority.

Height given to Indian cricket

Shah said that Jaitley has given great height to Indian cricket. Cricket progressed in the country through two important events. First, the decision to sell match rights and second IPL. He made great preparations for the IPL. I was watching all these from outside at that time but the questions were many. He had complete answers to every question in his mind. He used to say, no-no Amit will not do this. Without Confusion, he made a strong blueprint for the IPL by staying behind the scenes. Today the IPL is on track. Thousands of young cricketers are not hesitating to adopt cricket as a career.