With the launch of the new generation consoles, many developers are already at work with groundbreaking and innovative projects that will make the most of the beastly Xbox Series X and the small but powerful Xbox Series S. At the moment we know that titles like Avowed, Everwild, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II are coming to Xbox in 2022, but others Big games like Starfield or Halo Infinite could end up lagging.
At the moment, we know that Halo Infinite is planning a release during the fall of 2021, as confirmed by 343 Industries. could coincide with the 20th anniversary of the saga. As for Bethesda’s title, Starfield has yet to reveal its release date, but the various rumors and leaks would have indicated its launch later this year 2021.
Big games like Starfield or Halo Infinite could end up lagging
These 4 great games would arrive on Xbox in 2022
But now, Jason Schreier, a renowned Bloomberg journalist and former Kotaku journalist, has communicated via ResetERAthat fans should remain calm, as among other games, he doubts whether Starfield or Halo Infinite will be ready for fall 2021, ensuring that most of the big games will most likely end up being delayed this year.
Nobody knows anything. Even under the best of circumstances, game developers’ timelines are entirely based on guesswork. Most big games are going to be delayed this year, if they haven’t already.
With this warning, we know that great games like Starfield or Halo Infinite could end up being delayed, arriving sometime in 2022. We remind you that at the moment, we have already witnessed several Delays like Hogwarts Legacy or Gotham Knights, like the DLC of Borderlands 3 or Destiny 2, among others.
