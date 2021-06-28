A big fire broke out in central London. The fire brigade is on site with a large number. A video shows columns of smoke meters high.

London – A big fire broke out in the city center of the British capital London. As the local fire brigade explains on Twitter, three shops are on fire under the “Elephant and Castle” train station. Nearby cars are also affected. According to their own statements, the emergency services are on site with a large number.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending a fire at railway arches near to #ElephantCastle railway station. Please avoid the area and close all doors and windows https://t.co/L7YXgTDzE0 – London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

More information soon.