Home page World

Split

Fighting the fire: firefighters during their deployment in Hamburg-Rothenburgsort. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

In a major fire in Hamburg-Rothenburgsort, several warehouses went up in flames. A huge cloud of smoke darkened the city center. According to the fire brigade, the extinguishing work should continue throughout the day.

Hamburg – In the Rothenburgsort district of Hamburg, several warehouses went up in flames early on Sunday morning. This resulted in a huge cloud of smoke, which drifted towards the city center due to the north-easterly wind. “Hamburg city center is completely blacked out,” said a fire department spokesman in the morning. According to initial findings, no one was injured.

However, the fire brigade warned of the smoke, asked residents to keep windows and doors closed and turn off air conditioning and ventilation. An official warning said that the population “can be affected by smoke gases and chemical components in the breathing air due to a fire”.

Extremely difficult mission

The fire brigade was initially unable to say how the major fire could have broken out at around 4.30 a.m. on Easter night or what exactly was in the burning warehouses. However, according to the fire brigade, several so-called IBC containers leaked and burst on the site of a truck stop. They contained flammable liquids. It was initially unclear what exactly the chemicals were. According to a report by the NDR, it was said to have been hydrogen sulfide. The fire and smoke were classified as “extreme danger” in the official warning.

Firefighters spray water from turntable ladders onto burning and heavily smoking warehouses. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

“This is a really extraordinary, difficult operation,” said a fire department spokesman from the site of the German Press Agency. He assumed that the extinguishing work, in which around 210 emergency services were involved, would continue throughout the day. Only then can the police begin their fire investigation. Initially, the fire area could only be entered with breathing masks due to the heavy smoke development. Rothenburgsort is located to the east of the city center on the North Elbe and borders, among other things, on Hafencity.

Disruptions in rail traffic

The fire also affected rail traffic. According to Deutsche Bahn, train traffic between Hamburg and Büchen (Schleswig-Holstein) had to be stopped due to the fire in the immediate vicinity of the platform. This in turn meant that all IC, EC and ICE trains between Hamburg and Berlin had to be diverted and were delayed by around 60 minutes. According to the information, the stops in Hamburg-Bergedorf, Büchen, Ludwigslust and Wittenberge were omitted. IC and ICE trains between Hamburg and Rostock were canceled altogether. A replacement service has been set up for the S-Bahn line between Berliner Tor and Billwerder-Moorfleet, which is also closed. dpa