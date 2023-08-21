Home page World

The emergency services are on site with a large contingent. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Fire brigade trains race through Offenbach, a column of smoke hangs over the east of the city. There is a fire in a recycling company. It is not yet possible to fully comprehend the full extent.

Offenbach – A major fire broke out in a recycling company for batteries in Offenbach on Sunday evening. Several smaller explosions could be heard, said a spokesman for the southern Hessian city. Nothing was initially known about injuries. According to reports, a warehouse and parts of the outdoor area burned.

Firefighters fight a fire at a battery recycling plant in Offenbach, Germany. © Boris Roessler/dpa

A column of smoke could be seen for miles, including in neighboring Frankfurt. The Offenbach fire brigade is deployed with a large contingent in the east of the city, it said. You will be supported by fire engines from the surrounding area. The city spokesman spoke of a total of 250 emergency services, including those from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW).

“We also have two water cannons that came straight from the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt 98 Bundesliga game. They have a good amount again,” said the spokesman.

Pollutant measurements so far negative

Due to the major fire, there were diversions in long-distance and local traffic for about an hour on the train. In the meantime, however, everything is going according to plan again, said a railway spokesman shortly after 10 p.m.

According to the city, about 20 people from nearby houses had left them as a precaution. All pollutant measurements have been negative so far, but measurements will continue, it said. According to the information, there had already been a fire in the company.

The police said residents in Offenbach were asked to keep windows and doors closed. Because of the company’s location, no major road closures were necessary, a spokeswoman said. As soon as it is possible, the fire investigation team of the criminal police will start their work. dpa