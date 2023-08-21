Home page World

Split

The fire brigade is in action in Offenbach with a large contingent (symbol image). © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

The fire brigade is in action with a large contingent. Several explosions could be heard. The column of smoke can even be seen in neighboring Frankfurt.

Offenbach – A major fire broke out in a recycling company in Offenbach, southern Hesse, on Sunday evening. It is still unclear whether there are injuries, said a spokesman for the city of Offenbach.

Several smaller explosions could be heard, he reported. A column of smoke can now be seen from miles away, including in neighboring Frankfurt. The fire brigade was in action with a large contingent. The recycling company works with batteries, among other things, he said.

A police spokesman said residents in Offenbach were asked to keep windows and doors closed.

Long-distance traffic on the ICE route to Frankfurt and regional traffic were discontinued. dpa