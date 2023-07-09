The KNMI issues code orange for Sunday afternoon and evening due to thunderstorms, wind gusts and hailstones up to four centimeters in size. The warning applies to the south and east of the Netherlands and can have a major impact on the festivals that are planned. The organizations of Bospop and Awakenings will decide on Sunday morning whether the festivals can continue.

