A terrible drama of death shakes a region in Upper Austria. A planned festival that had so far attracted up to 60,000 people has been canceled.

Ort im Innkreis / Saxen – What was planned as a relaxed moped excursion ended in a terrible tragedy: Two men died, five other people were taken to the hospital. They were all part of the Woodstock of Brass Music team. The festival in Austria was canceled after the death drama.

Actually, the team had intensified the planning for the event again. The “largest brass festival in Europe” (according to the official Facebook page) normally attracts up to 60,000 music lovers to Ort im Innkreis in Upper Austria. Despite Corona, the festival was supposed to take place in 2021, and the cult band LaBrassBanda from Bavaria was only announced for the line-up on June 2nd. But just one day later, the terrible accident plunged the team and the entire region into deep mourning.

Austria: car races in a group of people – two people die

What happened? The Austrian media describe how Oe24.at and Krone.at as follows: The group was on the road on June 3rd with their vintage mopeds and a service vehicle. Because of a defect, they stopped at a field driveway on the B3 between Saxen and Baumgartenberg (Perg district). Then the terrible accident happened: A 64-year-old man lost control of his Skoda and drove into the group of people. According to Oe24.at unbraked, Krone.at reports that he was traveling at 100 km / h. Seven of the moped drivers were reportedly fully captured and thrown through the air into a cornfield. Thomas G. (48) from Senftenbach and Sascha S. (29) from St. Martin im Innkreis died, five other people were taken to a hospital. All were part of the organizing group for “Woodstock of Brass Music”.

Austria: “Woodstock of brass music” canceled after tragedy

The festival team is in great sadness and decided to cancel the event. The organizers explained this via Facebook and the official homepage. “These are definitely the most difficult lines that we have had to formulate to date. And we ask you in advance for your piety and your unparalleled sensitivity, ”it says.

The team continues: “If our concern has been about the implementation and continuation of our festival for some time, this concern has disappeared in the fog of insignificance. On Thursday June 3rd, two of our best friends were torn from our midst. Two beloved and valued members of our sworn family are no more. Our world stands still. A split second turned an everyday occurrence into an incredible tragedy. A misfortune that we cannot even begin to grasp. ”The festival was“ canceled in its entirety, all tickets will be refunded. Please understand that we need time first. From a deeply sad heart we simply say thank you for this. Your Woodstock family. “

The 64-year-old who caused the accident was subjected to an alcohol test, which was loud Oe24.at a negative result. How Krone.at reported that the man had set the cruise control of his car when he lost control. The responsible public prosecutor’s office in Linz is loud OÖN Investigation started. It is about the suspicion of negligent homicide or negligent bodily harm, according to authority spokeswoman Ulrike Breiteneder. The accident car had been secured.

Austria: Region is in shock after fatal accident

Not only the team from “Woodstock der Blasmusik” is stunned, but many other people in the region. “Thomas was always there when he was needed and, as a plumber, always took over the water supply at parties,” says Mayor Johann Leherbauer from Senftenbach: “A great loss, a tragedy.” Loud Nachrichten.at he also said: “Our whole community is very affected.” St. Martin’s local chief Peter Hochhold is also deeply dismayed. “They only found out a week ago that the festival was allowed to take place this year.”

The day before the accident, the status of the planning for the festival, which should have taken place in Ort im Innkreis from July 1 to June 4, 2021, could be read on the Facebook page of “Woodstock der Blasmusik”. “The concept will be ready soon,” it said with regard to the corona measures. LaBrassBanda also shared the announcement full of anticipation. But now nobody thinks of a happy festival in the infinite sorrow. (lin)