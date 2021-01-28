The health ministry has provided an updated list of active coronavirus cases per municipality. This is the first update since Wednesday, January 20 and it confirms the better news that the daily reports have been giving regarding cases in Mallorca and the number of people being attended to by the health service.

Of the 53 municipalities, there have been increased numbers of cases in just six. There are no changes in three, and so there are decreases in 44, and some of these decreases are quite substantial.

The situation in Ibiza, where the incidence rate is some five times higher than in Mallorca, is reflected in the increased numbers – Ibiza by 228 to 1,257; Santa Eulària by 82 to 595; Sant Antoni by 20 to 443. Sant Josep has 388 cases. There are, therefore, four municipalities in Ibiza between Palma and Calvia.

Palma 2,731 (-742)

Calvia 308 (-131)

Manacor 300 (-59)

Marratxi 235 (-54)

Inca 211 (-88)

Llucmajor 145 (-103)

Sa Pobla 142 (-33)

Pollensa 128 (-72)

Alcudia 127 (-52)

Soller 93 (-21)

Felanitx 78 (-8)

Santanyi 75 (-8)

Santa Margalida 55 (-7)

Son Servera 53 (-7)

Binissalem 52 (-16)

Santa Maria 52 (-12)

Fields 51 (-9)

Wall 47 (-7)

Lloseta 43 (no change)

Capdepera 37 (-23)

Esporles 36 (+9)

Andratx 32 (-12)

Bunyola 32 (-9)

Sant Llorenç 31 (-1)

Alaro 28 (-13)

Arta 26 (-28)

Consell 24 (+5)

Jungle 23 (-4)

Porreres 20 (+1)

Sineu 16 (-16)

Algaida 15 (-1)

Petra 15 (-9)

Sencelles 15 (-17)

Llubi 14 (-5)

Vilafranca 14 (-5)

Sant Joan 10 (-10)

Santa Eugenia 10 (-3)

Ses Salines 10 (-1)

Montuiri 8 (-24)

Puigpunyent 8 (+1)

Valldemossa 8 (-1)

Buger 7 (+1)

Campanet 7 (-6)

Costitx 6 (-6)

Ariany 5 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 4 (-3)

Maria de la Salut 4 (-9)

Banyalbufar 3 (+2)

Deya 2 (-3)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Escorca 1 (-1)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (-1)