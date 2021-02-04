A daily record of 112 deaths caused by COVID-19 was reported last night (February 3) in the Valencian Community, as new infections plummet downwards.

Yesterday’s total of fatalities beat the previous record high of 106, which was set 24-hours earlier.

The regional health ministry said that 5,075 people have now lost their lives to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Half of the Valencian death toll has occurred over the last two months.

The region has the fifth highest number of fatalities in the country, behind Madrid, Andalucia, Catalunya, and Castilla y Leon.

There was much better news over new infections, with the latest daily figure declared at 5,256.

That is a 3,161 fall compared to Tuesday’s total, and on a week-to-week basis, it is 4,029 lower than on January 27.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dropped by 229 over one day to 4,193, in comparison to 4,594 a week earlier.

Numbers in ICUs continue to go up, with an 11 patient rise to 650, a 26 case increase over a week.

21 outbreaks were declared, with 17 in Valencia Province; three in Alicante Province, and one in Castellon Province.