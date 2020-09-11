Highlights: The country saw a big drop in fuel demand in August

Sales of petroleum products declined 7.5 percent to 14.4 million tonnes in August from the previous month

At the same time, sales have fallen by 16 percent compared to August of a year ago.

Fuel demand fell by a record 48.6 percent to 94 million tonnes in April 2020.

new Delhi

The country witnessed a huge drop in fuel demand in August. This is the biggest decline since April, according to official data released on Thursday. Locally imposed lockdowns due to the Corona virus have disrupted economic activity, affecting fuel demand. According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum, the sales of petroleum products in August declined by 7.5 percent to 14.4 million tonnes as compared to the previous month. At the same time, sales have fallen by 16 percent compared to August of a year ago.

August is the sixth consecutive month during the year, while sales of petroleum products have declined compared to a year ago. Fuel demand fell by a record 48.6 percent to 9.4 million tonnes in April 2020. At that time the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the corona virus. In the subsequent two months, fuel demand improved slightly. But since July, there has been a steady decline in demand on a monthly basis. Sales of diesel, the best-selling fuel in the country, fell 12 per cent to 48.4 lakh tonnes in August from 55.1 lakh tonnes in July.

Diesel sales fell 20.7 percent year-on-year. Similarly, in August, petrol sales fell 7.4 percent year-on-year to 23.8 lakh tonnes. However, it registered a growth of 5.3 percent over July. 22.6 lakh tonnes of petrol were sold in July. LPG sales in August declined by 5 percent to 2.2 million tonnes on an annual basis. At the same time, the demand for kerosene dropped by 43 percent to 1,32,000 tonnes. Their sales were almost stable on a month-on-month basis.

Industry sources say that it will take three-four months for the sale of petroleum products to reach pre-Kovid levels. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the demand for petroleum would be normal during the festive season, but due to the lockdown in many states, the demand is not normalizing right now. Naphtha sales in August declined by 16 percent to 10.7 lakh tonnes compared to July. This is 24% less than the 14 lakh tonnes of August, 2019. Sales of bitumen used in road construction increased by 39.1 percent to 3,16,000 tonnes on an annual basis. However, it fell 18 percent on a monthly basis.