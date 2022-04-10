Joaquín Galdós and Paco Ureña were the great winners of the bullfight held this Palm Sunday in Yecla. Both went out on their shoulders, on an afternoon that had, among other attractions, the presence of Morante de la Puebla on the poster, who left details of the artist and paraded a trophy.

Precisely the Sevillian opened a place. A first bull of Fermín Bohórquez jumped into the ring, halfway and in style, who threw his hands forward in the cape salute of Morante, who arrived in Yecla battered by a strong somersault received the day before in Añover del Tajo. He soon showed the horned lack of strength in him, folding his hands as he left the encounter with the picador. Given the condition of the burel, the work of him from Puebla began with the help of high, to soon opt for abbreviation, with a bullfight on the feet in ancient ways. He killed with dignity. The bull was whistled in drag.

He wanted to get even with the fourth Morante who, after the punch, signed a removal of two and a half speedwells on which he printed his seal. The little that the Sevillian could be seen with the cape.

Annoyed by the wind, he took refuge in boards to begin his task as a crutch. He did it over the top, clinging to the barrier, with soft muletazos, to later continue fighting in the third, with parsimony and drawing a poster trench. He walking he took the bull to the media and there he threw the cloth to the left. He did not come out clean the batch and returned to the right hand, the hand with which he was more in tune with the attack. He was not happy and tried again with his left until he signed a couple of natural tricks, before charging an entire lunge in a good place. He was awarded a generous trophy.

Paco Ureña began his Spanish season in Yecla. And he did it at a good level. Lorca’s debuted in this square and was very willing from the start. The veronica was released in the greeting to the second, finishing off with the stocking, and after passing the horn through the piquero’s jurisdiction, he showed off in a remove with three chicuelinas of open compass to later throw the cape on his back and finish with gaonera and revolver The muleta task grew from the beginning with passes to show the bull the ways, going through an intermediate phase of series at medium height, by both pythons, warm, leaving the most meritorious for the end, with the bullfighter stepping on the compromised land, crossed to the opposite piton and citing with half a crutch to finish off the natural ones behind the hip. An accurate blow of the sword, making luck good, gave way to the awarding of the first two trophies of the afternoon.

Yecla bullring. Six bulls by Fermín Bohórquez

fair presence and unequal play, standing out third and sixth.

Moorish from Puebla

burgundy and jet, silence and ear

Paco Urena

crimson and gold, two ears and one ear

Joaquin Galdos

white and silver, two ears and two ears and tail.

Incidents:

Less than half an entrance on a sunny and windy afternoon. Ureña and Galdós, who were presenting themselves in this square, left on their shoulders. A minute of silence was observed for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The fifth was an ugly bull of workmanship and with little spark. very bland. Ureña offered it to the public, who began the task by taking the bull in line, teaching him to charge. The wind bothered, as in the whole afternoon, and Bohórquez did not finish clearly taking Lorca’s crutch, that he did not despair and ended up drawing water from a half-empty well. He planted the shoes in the sand and, with firmness and power, forced the bull to go where he did not want. Commuting commuter and commitment, finalized by a detached lunge preceded by a puncture. An ear was the reward for effort.

Magnificent afternoon Jaoquín Galdós cast in Yecla. He fought well with the cape on the third, a bull that he charged wonderfully from the start, first with sets flexing his leg and then composing the figure to the veronica, the same stick that he chose for the remove, finished off with the revolera. He toasted the public. The bull had virtues, especially promptness and repetition. That is why the Peruvian cited him from a distance at the beginning of the rounds, warming up the stands with two kneeling turnstiles. In fundamental bullfighting, he stood out especially with his right hand, in spun series, well composed, and the end was very showy, with deep muletazos and the knee flexed. Then the sword fell very low, but it did not matter for the box, it rewarded Galdós’ work with two ears.

Varied and applauded was Galdós’ cape salute to the sixth. He interspersed verónicas, chicuelinas and finished off with a streamer. He exchanged the third of yards with little penalty and made a remove for speedwells. He took the Peruvian the afternoon lot. If good was the third, even more complete was this bull that closed square. A ramming machine. Joaquín gave him a party from the beginning of the task, with crutches knees on the ground, as in the rounds by both pythons, hooking the attacks with the crutch forward, flowing long crutches. Intense work, adorned with pinwheels and flower parades, but above all good bullfighting concepts. There were those who asked for a pardon before the right-hander thundered the great example of Bohórquez with a blow that made the horned player roll without needing a lace. The request for the highest trophies was overwhelming and attended by the box, making the young Peruvian right-hander the great winner of the celebration.