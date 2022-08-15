With no tickets, the grand finale of the II Bullfight Contest with Villa de Blanca bullfighters was held, the third bullfight of the season ticket. Two utreros from the Espartaco ranch (1st and 2nd) and two from Buenavista were fought. The first steer of Espartaco corresponded in luck to Marcos Linares, who signed a great cape salute, including putting the horse in luck. He started his task high to get away with the bull to the outskirts. In the second batch, the horned surprised the young bullfighter, throwing him into the air and then looking for him on the ground. Fortunately, he escaped the goring. He killed with a great lunge, but the punter raised the steer twice. After a strong request, not attended by the presidency, he gave an acclaimed return to the ring.

Two ears walked Marcos Linares from the third, a steer from Buenavista, who was applauded at the start for his seriousness, and who put the steer in trouble at the start, becoming the master of the steer in the third of banderillas. Linares provided the businessman, Pedro Pérez ‘Chicote’. He began his task with intelligence, bending with the steer to dominate it, following with the bullfighter in the round in excellent series by the right piton. He excelled in natural bullfighting, with which he reached the stands with force, including decorations and rudeness. After a lunge preceded by a puncture, he was awarded the double trophy, which he walked in an acclaimed lap around the ring.

Víctor Acebo cut the first ear of the afternoon to the second of the celebration, from the iron of Spartacus. The one from Pacheco launched him with panache in the greeting, in which he interspersed chicuelinas with verónicas. He received the steer two varas. Víctor came out with a lot of disposition at the beginning of the crutch task, grappling three series of right hands well finished off with those from the chest to a serious steer. He did not lower the level in the final series, including the lunge, to finish some turnstiles that connected with the stands. A lunge in a good place required pithing. He asked for his ear and this time it was granted.

Two other ears were ripped off the steer that closed the celebration, which took a long time to come out of pigsties. Víctor Acebo speared the good steer from Buenavista with ease, changing the third with a single stick. He offered his work to the public and began his fuss with doubloons on his knees. In the media, he quoted from the front with the right, getting estimable crutches, and it was not long before he threw the crutch to the left, taking flight the task. The bullfighter from Torre Pacheco grew up, sure and firm, closing his task with series facing the gallery, where there was no shortage of decorations. A lunge according to the canons made his opponent roll without lace, being awarded with the two ears that he walked in an acclaimed lap of the ring by an audience that had fun. The jury of the Competition declared Víctor Acebo the winner.