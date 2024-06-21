Also Capcom is added to the delivery of Big discounts for various Xbox 360 games started by Microsoft in recent days, concerning those found exclusively on the digital store dedicated to that console, which will be closed soon.

With the Microsoft Store for Xbox 360 closing on July 29, 2024, this is effectively your last chance to purchase many Xbox 360 titles that can’t be found elsewhere in digital formats. In particular, many of the Capcom titles are still very good, especially with a 90% discount rate as they present themselves these days.

This is therefore an excellent opportunity to recover some titles, albeit many of them are not playable in backwards compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series