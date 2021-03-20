Toyota has been revolutionizing the automotive industry for 23 years with its range of hybrid vehicles. As leaders in this type of engine, the brand wanted to bring this technology to all drivers, celebrating the Electric Hybrid Days. In this way, the citizens of the Region of Murcia will be able to enjoy, from March 23 to 25, discounts of up to 7,675 euros in the official dealers of the Region: Toyota Murcia and Labasa Cartagena.

Toyota’s electric hybrid technology accumulates more than 12 million drivers in the world and offers outstanding performance and driving autonomy by combining two engines of different nature: on the one hand, an efficient combustion engine and on the other, a powerful electric motor .

In this way, the car uses or alternates both sources of energy to move in a more economical and sustainable way without losing the performance of a traditional vehicle. For this reason, these self-recharging hybrids present many of the benefits of electrical power without the need for plugs.

Additionally, hybrid vehicle batteries are designed to last their entire useful life. Each charger is guaranteed for 5 years or 100,000 km, the coverage of which can be extended up to 10 years.

Those interested in the Electric Hybrid Days will be able to enjoy these offers on the entire range of Toyota hybrids; Yaris, Corolla, Camry, C-HR, RAV-4, Prius or Highlander. All of them available at Toyota Murcia and Labasa Cartagena.

These models offer top quality finishes that integrate the latest technologies to maximize comfort and driving, such as the Toyota MyT smartphone application. In addition, drivers are beneficiaries of the ECO label from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

