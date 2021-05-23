Dubai (Al Ittihad) – The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment announced the participation of about 1,500 stores in the new round of the “3 days of big sales», Which starts Thursday 27 May and continues until Saturday 29 May 2021, with a wide range of promotional offers in malls and shops spread across the city. The event is held twice a year to offer Dubai residents and visitors huge promotions of up to 90 percent on a wide variety of Products.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “The 3-day event of major discounts marks the start of the summer season in Dubai with a wide range of promotions that shoppers can take advantage of in stores and malls across the city.

He pointed out that this event, which is held twice a year, is one of the most prominent events on the annual calendar of the retail sector in Dubai, which includes many festivals and activities related to the retail sector that suit all family members and budgets. He stressed that it supports the sector in Dubai, as it enjoys the interest of the city’s residents and visitors through excellent promotional offers and opportunities to win major prizes.

Al Khaja affirmed that all malls and stores participating in the latest session of the “3 Days of Great Sale” event, organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, adhere to major health and safety measures, which include maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at all times.