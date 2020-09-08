If you are planning to buy Honda cars from automobile companies, then there is good news for you. A big discount is being offered by Honda on selected models and the new buyers will get the benefit of this discount in September. The company has come up with many offers to woo more and more customers and will try to make up for the losses incurred during the lockdown. Discounts are being offered on these models,

Honda Civic (benefits up to Rs. 2.50 lakhs)

The company’s flagship sedan is being offered with fastback-like tail and only sporty design. It gets a payless suspension setup and recently Honda has launched its BS6 Civic diesel model with minimum price hike in VX and ZX trim levels. Dealers are offering a discount of Rs 1 lakh on its petrol version and up to Rs 2.50 lakh on diesel versions.



Read: Nissan Magnite SUV’s design will be tarnished and interior, see video

Honda Amaze (benefits up to Rs 27,000)

The second-generation Honda Amaze was introduced in India in 2018 and has been given superb interior space, making it the best-compact sedan. It is the only car in this segment to offer CVT automatic gearbox in both 1.2 liter petrol and 1.5 liter diesel engine options. On this, an extended warranty of Rs 12,000 and exchange benefits of Rs 15,000 are being offered.





Read: price of MG Hector Plus increases, so expensive Innova Crysta collision car

Honda WR-V (benefits up to Rs. 20,000)

Recently WR-V facelift from Honda has been launched in India with many updates. The WR-V can be purchased in a 1.2 liter petrol engine with 90hp power and a 1.5 liter diesel engine with 100hp power. However, there is an option of manual gearbox and automatic gearbox is not provided. All variants of this compact-SUV that competes Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport are getting a discount of Rs 20,000.