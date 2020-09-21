The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made another major disclosure after arresting six Al Qaeda terrorists from Murshidabad in West Bengal. According to the investigating agency, more people are working for this terrorist organization in the state. According to an NIA official, questioning of six people arrested from Murshidabad on Saturday revealed the identity of two Malda men who worked with them.

The official said, ‘Al Qaeda members are spread in other states of West Bengal as well as other states. Two people from Malda district also attended the meeting to be held in Musheerabad house on Thursday night. They left from there on Friday morning and arrested six terrorists on Saturday. He told, “Both are absconding at this time and their search has been started.”

According to NIA sources, two students are among the six people arrested from the state and they have close contact with some people from Kashmir. He said that some SIM cards, laptops and phones seized from both have revealed that they had contact with ‘unknown’ people in Kashmir.



Terrorist connections from Kashmir to Kerala turned out

Sources said, ‘One of the two students is a second year graduate in computer science from Basantpur Engineering College in Domkal, while the other is a first year student at Karimpur College. The laptops and mobile phones the two used have revealed their contact in Kashmir, Kerala and other states. They used many SIM cards. Many WhatsApp chats and video conferences were made using these simcords.

‘Many groups formed on WhatsApp, used to interact through many apps’

He told, ‘They formed many groups on WhatsApp. Many apps were used for conversation. We are questioning them. The official said that the NIA team raided Murshidabad house of Abu Sufia, one of the six terrorists arrested on Sunday night and questioned the family members.



Suspected goods recovered from home from terrorist Abu Sufia

Sources said that the NIA team recovered the electric circuit and other material from the house and found that there was a bunker of crack in Sufiyan’s house. Significantly, NIA on Saturday raided several places in Kerala and West Bengal and arrested 9 members of the Pakistan sponsored Al Qaeda module.