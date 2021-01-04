TV producer Vikas Gupta, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, is in the news. In Bigg Boss 14, he first became emotional because of the controversy with Arshi Khan and the recent altercation with Ali Goni and Jasmine Bhasin. Host Salman Khan also rebuked Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant for misbehaving in this connection in the latest weekend.

An old tweet by Vikas Gupta has emerged in the midst of all this. He tweeted this after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After Sushant’s suicide, Vikas tweeted that he too has been in depression for a long time. Vikas said that he is also going to suicide, if anything happens, TV actors Partha Samathan and Priyank Sharma will be held responsible.

Proudly say i am biosexual

With this, Vikas confessed that he is biosexual. He accepted it through a tweet. Vikas said in a tweet on 20 June 2020 that he does not believe in gender. Proudly say that I am biosexual. Along with this, he also appealed to Partha Samthan and Priyank Sharma not to blackmail and bother anymore.

Hi just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out ???? pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp – Vikas Gupta (@ lostboy54) June 20, 2020

Perth Samthan and Priyank Sharma accused

Vikas Gupta wrote in the tweet, “I want to tell you a little bit about myself. I fell in love with him regardless of his gender. He is just like me. I proudly say that I am biosexual. Priyank Sharma and No more blackmailing Parth Samthan anymore. Thanks for calling me this. “

