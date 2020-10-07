Highlights: Hathras case has revealed big disclosure on Wednesday

PFI is exposed to funding from Mauritius

According to the report, 50 crore sent to PFI from Mauritius

Lucknow / Hathras

A big disclosure has come out in the Hathras case on Wednesday. According to ED sources, a funding of Rs 50 crore has been made to PFI from Mauritius. Media sources are being quoted as saying that the organization has received more than 100 crore funding, out of which Rs 50 crore has been sent from Mauritius alone. Explain that there was a possibility of conspiring to incite ethnic riots in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Hathras case, in which a case is being investigated by the Hathras police against a website.

In this case, this initial report of the IED on Wednesday is being seen as a big development. PFI is getting many questions from Mauritius regarding funding of 50 crores. It is being said that a conspiracy was being hatched to spoil the atmosphere in UP with these funds from abroad. Efforts were being made to spread caste riots in the state regarding the Hathras case. While taking action in this case, the police has also arrested 4 people going to Hathras from Delhi. The Yogi government had also earlier alleged that the state had raised funds by foreign organizations, fearing riots.

UP government expressed apprehension

The UP government had claimed that it had adequate inputs from intelligence agencies, which proved that there was a conspiracy to incite ethnic violence in the state and was being funded from outside. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case was activated. On Wednesday, it was reported from top sources that the ED could file a case against the website ‘JusticeForhatharas’, created on the platform ‘Card.com’ under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Initial investigations were reported to have indicated financial support for violent protests by a suspected organization. Sources said that the website was used as a platform to raise foreign funds on the same lines as the anti-CAA violence in Delhi. The police had registered an FIR under Chandpa police station in Hathras district under 20 different sections including the Criminal Conspiracy and Information Technology Act, 2008.

The FIR raised suspicion that a website named ‘Justice for Hathras’ was created to disseminate fake information related to the Hathras incident to incite caste-related violence across the state.