PSV loses Xavi Simons to Paris Saint-Germain. PSV announced this on Sunday morning. The midfielder leaves the club and returns to France after one season. PSG uses a clause that was agreed last year when Simons entered Eindhoven. He left the training camp immediately.

His departure is a big disappointment for PSV. It was widely expected that he would stay in Eindhoven for another year, but last week it was already noticeable that his management wanted to make a turn. Agent Darren Dein had visited PSV at the beginning of this week and seemed to be coming to finalize a deal, but the parties did not come to an agreement.

PSV did everything to make a longer stay possible and wanted to make Simons the best paid PSV player ever, but that was not enough. In addition, he could earn a substantial amount on a future transfer.

It was not enough to keep him on board: PSG uses a clause that was agreed last year in the contract between Simons and PSV. The Parisians were able to take him over from PSV for six million euros and a few extras, where Simons went through a stormy development.

Premier League top scorer

Simons signed a contract until 2027 in Eindhoven a year ago. Due to the attacker’s strong debut season in the Netherlands, in which he became the top scorer in the Eredivisie with 19 goals, there was already plenty of interest in the great talent. At the end of last year, Simons made his debut in the Dutch national team at the World Cup in Qatar. He fell in the round of 16 against the United States.

Simons made seven appearances in the first team in his first period at PSG, from 2019 to last year. The creative person previously played in the youth academy of FC Barcelona.

For PSV, the departure of Simons is a huge loss, because the preparation for the new season was built on a longer stay of last season's playmaker and tastemaker. The plans must now be completely revised, while on August 4 the Johan Cruijff Scale will be played against Feyenoord. The important duels in the preliminary round of the Champions League will follow soon after.